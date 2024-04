Raley went 2-for-4 with a run during a win over the Rockies in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday.

Raley put together his second multi-hit effort of the season in the high-scoring victory, with both having come within his last three starts. The offseason addition raised his average to .200 with Sunday's productive day, but he's still in search of his first home run of the campaign after slugging a career-high 19 for the Rays in 2023.