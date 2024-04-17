Raley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

The lefty-hitting Raley will head to the bench with southpaw Andrew Abbott on the hill for the Reds after going 2-for-10 with a triple and an RBI while starting in each of the past three games. Raley's opportunities to play against right-handed pitching look to be on the rise, but he's still not expected to be the primary replacement in left field for Dominic Canzone (shoulder), who was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier in the week. Instead, prospect Jonatan Clase is expected to get the first opportunity to fill in for Canzone.