Kepler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Phillies.

Kepler got the Twins into the scoring column during the first inning with a solo blast to right center, although the Phillies would take the lead in the sixth with a home run of their own. He put on a display of power over the weekend in Philadelphia and registered three homers along with four RBI over that stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories