Kepler (back) is starting in right field and batting sixth Tuesday against the Indians, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kepler is back in action after sitting out Sunday's game with a back injury. The issue was never thought to be anything overly serious as he was available off the bench Sunday, so it isn't all too surprising to see him in the lineup following a team off day Monday. He'll face righty Josh Tomlin in his return action.