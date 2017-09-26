Twins' Max Kepler: Returns to action Tuesday
Kepler (back) is starting in right field and batting sixth Tuesday against the Indians, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Kepler is back in action after sitting out Sunday's game with a back injury. The issue was never thought to be anything overly serious as he was available off the bench Sunday, so it isn't all too surprising to see him in the lineup following a team off day Monday. He'll face righty Josh Tomlin in his return action.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...