Twins' Michael Pineda: Expands throwing length Tuesday
Pineda (elbow) stretched out his throws to 75 feet Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Pineda underwent Tommy John surgery in July of 2017. As such, he's a long way from returning to the mound, but it's still a good sign to see him continuing to progress in his rehab without issue. He still seems to be on track for a potential return in the back end of the 2018 season, though there's a chance he'd only be ready for a bullpen role at that point.
More News
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Throwing from 60 feet•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Makes initial throws following surgery•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Could return late in season•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Signs two-year deal with Twins•
-
Yankees' Michael Pineda: Undergoes successful TJ surgery•
-
Podcast: Is third base shallow?
Nolan Arenado headlines a pretty strong group of third basemen for 2018, but it might not be...
-
Spring Training: Kopech sizzling early
Noah Syndergaard and Michael Kopech each lit up the radar gun in his first start, and some...
-
Former top prospect sleepers
Patience is often in short supply in Fantasy, especially with phenoms who fail us. Here are...
-
Podcast: Shortstop draft strategies
We’re including Manny Machado in our shortstop preview, giving us a solid group of elites and...
-
Dozen high-upside Roto picks
Heath Cummings lists 12 players with upside who will likely be available at the end of your...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Logan Morrison, which deepens the lineup. But does it move the needle in F...