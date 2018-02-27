Pineda (elbow) stretched out his throws to 75 feet Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Pineda underwent Tommy John surgery in July of 2017. As such, he's a long way from returning to the mound, but it's still a good sign to see him continuing to progress in his rehab without issue. He still seems to be on track for a potential return in the back end of the 2018 season, though there's a chance he'd only be ready for a bullpen role at that point.