Sano started at third base and went 0-for-3 in Friday's spring training loss to Atlanta. It was the first time he's played third base this spring. "He's willing to put the work in. I think we'll see him playing over there at different points this year," manager Rocco Baldelli told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Sano is hitting just .125 (3-for-24) with no home runs and 12 strikeouts. However, we wouldn't be too concerned about his performance given he's a veteran with a set spot in the lineup. The Twins moved Sano to first base last season after the team signed Josh Donaldson and didn't give him any work at third base. Sano could get some starts at third base this season as the Twins have said they're going to try to reduce Donaldson's workload, especially early in the season. It's possible Sano could gain third base eligibility again in some fantasy leagues.