Gordon is opening the season on the injured list at Triple-A Rochester due to acute gastritis, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

It's unclear how much time Gordon is expected to miss. The shortstop spent 99 games with Rochester last season but needs to take a big step forward this season if he's to push for a big-league job, as he hit just .212/.262/.283.

