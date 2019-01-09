Twins' Tomas Telis: Links up with Twins
Telis signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Telis broke camp with the Marlins in 2018, but hit just .207/.258/.241 in 31 plate appearances before being designated for assignment. The 27-year-old spent the rest of the season with Triple-A New Orleans, slashing .309/.357/.397 across 76 games. Telis represents organizational catching depth for Minnesota.
