Telis signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Telis broke camp with the Marlins in 2018, but hit just .207/.258/.241 in 31 plate appearances before being designated for assignment. The 27-year-old spent the rest of the season with Triple-A New Orleans, slashing .309/.357/.397 across 76 games. Telis represents organizational catching depth for Minnesota.

