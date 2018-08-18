Although Hildenberger has converted all three save chances since the trade of Fernando Rodney, the closer role remains an open competition, Zonecoverage.com reports. "To be honest with you, with Hildy getting off to a good start, (he's the frontrunner), but it might just not play out that way." said manager Paul Molitor.

Matt Magill started the ninth inning in Friday's game with a one-run lead, but was pulled with two outs. Taylor Rogers got the final out for the save. Hildenberger had pitched two consecutive games before Thursday, so perhaps this was just to give him another day of rest. But Friday's game showed the Twins may use a committee or tryout approach the next few weeks.