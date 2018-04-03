Twins' Trevor Hildenberger: Settling in after rough spring
Hildenberger threw a scoreless inning in Monday's loss at Pittsburgh. He's thrown 1.1 scoreless innings in two appearances this season with two walks and no strikeouts.
Hildenberger struggled in spring training with a 7.50 ERA and 10 walks in 12 innings. However, he was reportedly working on his slider during the spring. The coaching staff looks to still have faith in him, but his two walks and no strikeouts so far are not encouraging.
