Larnach is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Larnach has moved into a semi-regular role in the outfield or at designated hitter since Max Kepler returned from the injured list Monday, but both left-handed hitters will find themselves out of the lineup Sunday while southpaw Reid Detmers toes the rubber for the Angels. The Twins will run out an outfield of Austin Martin, Byron Buxton and Manuel Margot from left to right, while catcher Ryan Jeffers gets a day off behind the plate and serves as Minnesota's DH.