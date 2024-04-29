Larnach is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

Though he'll hit the bench for a second straight day while the White Sox bring lefty Garrett Crochet to the hill, the lefty-hitting Larnach's playing-time outlook improved earlier Monday, when Austin Martin was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul. With Martin removed from the outfield mix, Larnach could serve as Minnesota's primary option in left field when the Twins face right-handed pitching. Since getting called up from Triple-A on April 16, Larnach has posted a 1.096 OPS over 34 plate appearances.