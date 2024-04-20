Larnach went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's loss to Detroit.

In his third game back from the injured list, Larnach hammered a two-run shot in the first inning. It was his first home run and first multi-hit game of the 2024 season. In 58 MLB games last season, Larnach slashed .213/.311/.415 with 18 extra-base hits and 40 RBI.