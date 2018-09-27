Austin went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk, two runs scored and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.

Austin put the Twins ahead to stay in the first inning, delivering his 17th home run of the year. The 27-year-old has received regular playing time since coming over to Minnesota via trade, but his value lies mainly in his power, as he's hitting just .232.

