Mahle gave up three earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 4.2 innings in Thursday's spring training loss to Tampa Bay. His spring ERA increased to 5.93. His fastball velocity did increase to a 92.1 to 94.6 mph range, however, from his last spring start when he was in the 89-93 mph range.

Mahle's fastball velocity was noticeably down during his last spring start which was a little concerning, but it doesn't appear to be an issue. Mahle is having a rough spring with 23 hits and three home runs allowed in 13.2 innings. However, he also has a 12:5 K:BB ratio. Mahle is a veteran who has a set spot in the rotation, so his stats may not matter as he just builds up strength for the season. Most importantly, he looks healthy after an injury-plagued 2022 season. Mahle struggled with a sore shoulder last year, ending his season in early September.