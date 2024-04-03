Castro will start in center field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Castro looked set to begin the season in a super-utility role, but he's started every game since Royce Lewis suffered a severe quadricep strain in the March 28 win over the Royals. Though each of his previous three starts came at Lewis' old post at third base, Castro will cede the hot corner to Kyle Farmer in the series finale and instead patrol center field while the Twins give Byron Buxton a day at designated hitter. After swiping 33 bags in 2023, Castro has gotten off to a slow start on the basepaths through four games, as he was thrown out on his lone steal attempt.