Castro started at third base and went 1-for-2 with a walk and a caught stealing in Saturday's win at Kansas City.

Castro and Kyle Farmer are expected to get the bulk of starts at third base with Royce Lewis out a month or more due to a quad injury. Castro will likely be the left-handed part of a platoon with Farmer and the duo could get an extended run with top infield prospect Brooks Lee out several weeks with a back injury. Castro had 33 stolen bases last season and was caught just five times, so he had a rare out on the basepaths. He'll likely continue to get the green light.