Tyler Beede: Headed to Japan
RotoWire Staff
Beede agreed to a contract with the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan on Dec. 5, the pitcher announced.
It will be the first stint overseas for Beede, who has posted a 5.34 ERA over parts of four major league seasons. The former first-round pick will turn 30 in May.
