Beede was informed Friday he made the Guardians' Opening Day roster, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander signed with Cleveland as a non-roster invitee in January and earned a roster spot by posting a 1.69 ERA with a 10:4 K:BB over 10.2 frames in spring training. Beede spent last season pitching in Japan and had a 4.08 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 75 innings. He still needs to be officially added to the club's 26-man and 40-man rosters.