Beede (1-0) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk without striking out a batter over one inning, earning the extra-inning win Saturday over the Yankees.

Beede gave up a two-run single to Anthony Rizzo in the top of the 10th inning, but the Guardians were able to rally with two hits, two fielder's choices and a sacrifice fly to pull off the comeback. Prior to this weekend's series, Beede had started the year with six scoreless innings over five outings. He allowed four runs (three earned) over his last two innings against a dangerous Yankees offense. The Guardians' bullpen has been a strength so far this season, and as long as Beede pitches well, he'll likely continue to contribute to that success as a middle reliever.