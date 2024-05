Beede was designated for assignment on Friday, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Beede has allowed 13 runs across eight innings in his last eight appearances, capped off by a five-run outing against the Astros on Thursday over one-third of an inning. His ERA has ballooned to 8.36 during that stretch after opening up the season with six scoreless innings. Righty Peter Strzelecki was recalled in a corresponding move.