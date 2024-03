The Guardians selected Beede's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

Cleveland opened up room for Beede on the 40-man roster by placing Trevor Stephan (elbow) on the 60-day injured list. The 30-year-old Beede is expected to work as a long reliever after striking out 12 while allowing six earned runs on 14 hits and five walks over 13 innings during Cactus League play.