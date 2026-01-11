Beede agreed to a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Sunday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

The 32-year-old Beede has pitched in parts of five seasons in the big leagues, but he failed to appear in the majors in 2025. He began this past season in the Twins organization, posting an 8.00 ERA and 2.33 WHIP in nine innings before getting cut loose in June. He then resurfaced in the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball with the Long Island Ducks before catching on in the Mexican League. The right-hander is likely to begin the 2026 season at Double-A Knoxville or Triple-A Iowa in the Cubs organization.