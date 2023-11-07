Gilbert was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Monday and elected free agency, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Gilbert failed to see much action in Arizona during the 2023 campaign, accruing a 5.19 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 19 punchouts across 17.1 innings. He'll test his luck elsewhere after refusing a minor-league assignment.
