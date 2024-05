The Phillies acquired Gilbert from the Reds on Tuesday in exchange for cash, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Gilbert notably threw a no-hitter while with the Diamondbacks in 2021, though he has not found much success in the majors since then. He has spent all of 2024 with the Reds' Triple-A affiliate, accumulating a 13.11 ERA and 2.68 WHIP across 11.2 innings, and he will continue to serve as organizational depth as part of the Phillies organization.