Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
Gilbert will head to Reno after he spent over a month with the major-league roster, producing a 5.19 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 17.1 innings in 11 appearances since July 8. Nabil Crismatt had his contract selected from Triple-A and will replace him in the major-league bullpen ahead of Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader with San Diego.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Back from paternity leave•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Goes on paternity leave•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Selected from Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Appears healthy for spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Outrighted to Triple-A•