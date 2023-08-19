Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

Gilbert will head to Reno after he spent over a month with the major-league roster, producing a 5.19 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 17.1 innings in 11 appearances since July 8. Nabil Crismatt had his contract selected from Triple-A and will replace him in the major-league bullpen ahead of Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader with San Diego.