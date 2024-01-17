Gilbert signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gilbert, 30, pitched 17.1 relief innings with the Diamondbacks in 2023, posting a 5.19 ERA but a 19:5 K:BB. The left-hander is capable of starting or relieving and it's not clear which role the Reds have planned for him. In either case, he's likely headed to Triple-A Louisville for the start of the 2024 season.