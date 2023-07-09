The Diamondbacks placed Gilbert on the paternity list Sunday.

Just one day after getting called up Triple-A Reno and tossing three innings of one-run ball out of the bullpen in a 3-2 win over the Pirates, Gilbert will leave the team in anticipation of the birth of his child. Gilbert should be ready to rejoin the Diamondbacks coming out of the All-Star break, but it's unclear if Arizona plans to keep him on hand as a bullpen option or potential No. 5 starter.