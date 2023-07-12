The Diamondbacks reinstated Gilbert from the paternity list Wednesday.
Gilbert made one three-inning appearance with the D-backs before leaving to spend time with his growing family. He allowed run run across three innings while striking out two batters, and he could possibly be a candidate for the fifth spot in Arizona's rotation to begin the second half. Carlos Vargas was optioned to Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Goes on paternity leave•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Selected from Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Appears healthy for spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Designated for assignment•