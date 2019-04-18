White Sox's Adam Engel: Won't see expanded role
Manager Rick Renteria suggested Thursday that Engel would remain the White Sox's fourth outfielder following the demotion of Daniel Palka to Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Engel had been occupying the short side of a platoon with Palka, but it doesn't appear Engel will even be tasked with handling that modest role any longer. The White Sox summoned Ryan Cordell from the minors to fill Palka's spot on the active roster and immediately inserted him as the starting right fielder in Thursday's series opener with the Tigers. Renteria intends to use Cordell regularly as a right or center fielder versus both left- and right-handed pitching, leaving no spot in the lineup for Engel against opposing southpaws.
