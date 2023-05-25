site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Adam Engel: Cut by Friars
RotoWire Staff
May 24, 2023
The Padres released
Engel on Wedensday.
The 31-year-old outfielder held a .620 OPS in Triple-A and went 0-for-6 at the plate in his brief major-league stint. Engel now has the opportunity to sign on with another team as organizational depth.
