Engel (hamstring) played his fourth minor-league rehab game Wednesday night at Triple-A El Paso, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Engel went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts against the Triple-A affiliate of the Mariners, but the good news is that he was 3-for-9 with two doubles, four walks and two stolen bases in his three games prior. The 31-year-old outfielder appears on track to join the Padres within the next few days as he completes his recovery from a late-March hamstring strain.