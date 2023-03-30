site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Adam Engel: Placed on 10-day IL
Engel (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 27.
Engel suffered a left hamstring strain at the end of spring training and will miss at least the first couple weeks of the 2023 regular season.
