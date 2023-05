Engel was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Engel comes off the 40- and 26-man roster after the Padres activated Jose Azocar (elbow) off the 10-day injured list. Engels appeared in just five games with the Padres, and the outfielder didn't pick up a hit in his six at-bats in those contests. If he goes unclaimed, Engel could report back to Triple-A El Paso to provide some depth.