White Sox's Alex McRae: Sent to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McRae was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
McRae was promoted to the majors last week and delivered a scoreless inning during his season debut Tuesday. Garrett Crochet (back) was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
