White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Not starting Sunday
Garcia is not starting Sunday against the Orioles.
Despite battling knee pain, Garcia had started seven of the last eight games heading into Sunday's contest. He hit .280 with three homers and a 1.040 OPS over that stretch. Daniel Palka will start in right field Sunday, with Jose Abreu acting as the designated hitter.
