Ramos (quadricep) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Nationals.

Ramos exited the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with a left quad injury and didn't play in the White Sox's 4-0 win in the nightcap, so his absence for Wednesday's day game isn't especially surprising. The White Sox seem to be viewing Ramos as day-to-day, but Braden Shewmake will fill in for him at third base Wednesday.