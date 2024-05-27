Ramos is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Blue Jays.
Ramos returned from the injured list over the weekend but went 0-for-7 with four strikeouts at the plate. He'll get a day off Monday to regroup, with Danny Mendick filling in at third base.
More News
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Looks out of rhythm•
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Back in starting lineup Saturday•
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Officially activated•
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Expected to return Saturday•
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Set for weekend return•
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Beginning assignment Tuesday•