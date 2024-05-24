Ramos (quad) will return from the injured list during the White Sox's weekend series against the Orioles, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Ramos began a rehab assignment Tuesday and went 1-for-2 in his only appearance to this point. He should return to a regular role at third base upon his activation.
More News
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Beginning assignment Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Rehab assignment coming•
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Placed on injured list•
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Exits with quad injury•
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Hits in three straight•