The Orioles acquired Ramos from the White Sox in exchange for cash considerations Sunday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Chicago DFA'ed Ramos this past week in order to make room for Seranthony Dominguez on the 40-man roster. Ramos spent the vast majority of the 2025 season at Triple-A Charlotte, where he slashed .216/.309/.396 with 16 home runs, 51 RBI, 60 runs scored, 13 stolen bases and a 42:96 BB:K across 431 plate appearances. The 23-year-old has struggled to a .198/.244/.333 slash line across 36 games at the big-league level. He'll provide organizational depth in Baltimore.