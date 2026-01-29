The White Sox designated Ramos for assignment Thursday.

Ramos will give up his place on the 40-man roster to make room for Seranthony Dominguez, who officially signed with the team Thursday. Ramos has appeared in 36 games for the White Sox since making his MLB debut in 2024 and has slashed just .198/.244/.333 with three homers, 13 RBI and 14 runs scored across 119 plate appearances. He's still just 23 years old, however, so another team may be willing to claim the young infielder off waivers.