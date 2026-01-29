White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Designated for assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox designated Ramos for assignment Thursday.
Ramos will give up his place on the 40-man roster to make room for Seranthony Dominguez, who officially signed with the team Thursday. Ramos has appeared in 36 games for the White Sox since making his MLB debut in 2024 and has slashed just .198/.244/.333 with three homers, 13 RBI and 14 runs scored across 119 plate appearances. He's still just 23 years old, however, so another team may be willing to claim the young infielder off waivers.
More News
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Returns to minors•
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Knocks in two in first start•
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Moves up from Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Goes on injured list•
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Getting first spring start•