Ramos is starting at third base and batting sixth against the Orioles on Saturday.

Ramos will get right back into the action after being reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday. The 22-year-old infielder was battling a left quadriceps strain, and he made two rehab starts with Triple-A Charlotte, going 2-for-4 with one run and two walks. Before landing on the IL, Ramos went 9-for-32 from the plate with four runs and two RBI.