Ramos (quadriceps) is expected to be activated to start at third base Saturday against the Orioles, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Nothing's official yet, but it sounds like Ramos will return against right-hander Albert Suarez after missing the minimum 10 days with a left quad strain. Ramos, 22, has displayed an impressive skill set during his time in the minors, and that's made him one of the organization's top prospects, though his ceiling is up for some debate. Regardless, the White Sox have every incentive to give Ramos at-bats this season if he can hold his own.