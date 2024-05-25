The White Sox reinstated Ramos (quadriceps) from the injured list Saturday.

Ramos landed on the injured list May 17 due to a left quadriceps strain, and he will now return to the White Sox's lineup after a minimum-length stay. The 22-year-old infielder played two rehab games at Triple-A Charlotte, going 2-for-4 with two walks and a run scored, and he figures to reprise his role as Chicago's everyday third baseman now that he's healthy. Zach DeLoach was optioned to Charlotte in a corresponding move.