The White Sox optioned Ramos to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
The club will announce a corresponding roster move prior to Friday's game in Milwaukee. Ramos had been 0-for-14 with five strikeouts in five games since returning from a quadriceps injury. The 22-year-old will head back to Charlotte for some more seasoning, and the White Sox will probably now give the bulk of the playing time at third base to Danny Mendick.
