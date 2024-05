The White Sox recalled Ramos from Double-A Birmingham on Saturday.

Ramos has gotten off to a rough start this season at Double-A, slashing .182/.265/.307 with 11 RBI across 98 plate appearances. However, with Danny Mendick (back) headed to the injured list and the White Sox desperate for any sort of boost to their offense, the 22-year-old Ramos will skip Triple-A and get his first taste of the big leagues. He is likely to serve as Chicago's primary third baseman while Mendick is on the IL.