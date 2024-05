Ramos was placed on the 10-day injured List Friday by the White Sox due to a left quadriceps strain.

Ramos exited the first game of the White Sox's Tuesday doubleheader due to tightness in his quadricep, and he will now be out for at least another eight days due to the injury. The rookie infielder is slashing .281/.294/.344 through his first 10 big-league games.