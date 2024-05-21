Ramos (quad) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ramos was placed on the injured list Friday (retroactive to Wednesday) with a strained left quad, and the fact he is already beginning an assignment in Charlotte means he will almost certainly be activated when eligible Saturday. The 22-year-old infielder was 9-for-32 with two RBI through his first 10 games in the majors before getting hurt.