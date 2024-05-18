Manager Pedro Grifol said Saturday that Ramos (quad) will likely being a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte within the next few days, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ramos has been sidelined since making an early exit from Tuesday's game against Washington due to left quadricep tightness, and he officially landed on the injured list Friday. The 22-year-old was slashing .281/.294/.344 across his first 10 MLB games before getting injured, and Grifol's comments suggest Ramos may be able to return to the lineup when eligible next Saturday.