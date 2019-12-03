White Sox's Caleb Frare: Brought back on minors deal
Frare returned to the White Sox on a minor-league deal Tuesday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Frare was not tendered a contract ahead of Monday's non-tender deadline, but he'll remain in the White Sox's organization. He threw just 2.2 big-league innings last season and looked quite poor in 22.1 frames for Triple-A Charlotte, finishing with a 7.66 ERA. He'll be invited to Chicago's major-league camp this spring.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...