Frare returned to the White Sox on a minor-league deal Tuesday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Frare was not tendered a contract ahead of Monday's non-tender deadline, but he'll remain in the White Sox's organization. He threw just 2.2 big-league innings last season and looked quite poor in 22.1 frames for Triple-A Charlotte, finishing with a 7.66 ERA. He'll be invited to Chicago's major-league camp this spring.

